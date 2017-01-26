Let Gamato perform constitutional duties: PM

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill has called on politicians to allow Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato to perform his constitutional duty of managing this year’s general elections.

He said politicians must not undermine the functions of the commissioner’s office.

“When we have to play politics, let’s do it around policies rather than attacking constitutional office holders,” O’Neill told Parliament yesterday.

“Let the Electoral Commission run the elections and let us do our part by making sure it’s free and fair.

“The electoral commissioner will need a lot of assistance from both public servants and leaders and every one across the country.”

O’Neill said the Government was not interfering with Gamato because they wanted him to run the elections independently.

“We don’t have any say in how he (Ganato) conducts the elections like, where and how he gives services to contractors, who are providing services to the Electoral Commission,” he said.

“Even Cabinet or National Executive Council doesn’t make decision on behalf of the commissioner. And that is the only way we will have a free and fair elections.”

Meanwhile, Opposition leader Don Polye has accused Gamato for engineering the election process to favour the ruling People National Congress party.

He said Gamato had lied about the cost of printing the ballot papers by the Government Printing Office (GPO).

This followed reports that the GPO had quoted K12 million to print the ballot papers and not K23 million as stated by Gamato.

Government printer Christine Lenturut said the GPO quoted K12 million for both general and local level government elections.

She said they could have quoted K6.6 million for general elections if they have been asked to do so.

Polye said Gamato’s decision showed signs that the election was being rigged.

