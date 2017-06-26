Let Goroka Lahanis be an independent body

WHY is that the Eastern Highlands Provincial Government standing by and watching the Goroka Lahanis team dropping in the level of playing rugby?

Can the provincial administrator do come up with some proposition of financial backing to offload from the Bintangor Trading Company so that the people of Eastern Highlands will have a some say in the game of rugby played by the Bintangor Goroka Lahanis?

As it is now the Bintangor Trading Company is monopolising in whatever they want to do and say about the Bintangor franchise team.

This is the pride of the people of Eastern Highlands and the provincial government must do something about it.

Let the Goroka Lahanis be an independent expert body look after the show.

Yorine Inove

Madang

Like this: Like Loading...