Let the Kumuls focus on training

AFTER going through all the media hype, the Kumuls can be over-rated.

Things go stale sometimes when overdone.

Please let the players train and do some things without everybody knowing about every little team activity or player.

The mighty Queensland Maroons ban media from their training grounds.

Interviews are limited to stop players from being over-exposed,

The Kumuls’ management team must learn from that.

One media interview with the coach before the game day is reasonable.

Good luck Kumuls.

Michael Perry

Port Moresby

