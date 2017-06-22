Let peace, calm prevail

EVERY citizen wants this general election to end successfully and that a Government is formed soon after the return of writs to govern the country for the next five years.

Everyone wants a peaceful final two weeks of polling and two weeks of counting. And the signs are, judging from the relatively calm and peaceful past eight weeks of campaigning, that this will be so.

It has been aptly described as a sign of maturity of a nation which had been generally viewed from the outside as unsafe to visit, full of crime and violence et cetera.

That perception however is gradually changing. The change however depends on the citizens who are again required in the next two weeks to elect parliamentarians they think will be able to steer this country into a prosperous future, driving development to benefit everyone especially the 80 per cent or so living in rural areas.

Polling which starts on Saturday will be watched by around 800 observers, with a little over 100 from overseas. They will report back to their organisations on what they had observed, and make recommendations on areas of the PNG election process they think can be improved in future.

Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato and other senior Government officials have been urging the people to follow the rules and ensure everyone is given the opportunity to exercise their democratic rights to pick their leaders.

The eight weeks of campaigning end tomorrow and it is most likely that some candidates and political parties will be wishing they had done a lot more or better.

From recent reports, we can safely say that a large number of independent candidates contesting mainly rural electorates and the small or newly-established political parties may have probably struggled to adequately cover the electorates in their campaigns.

They would have done what little they could with the limited resources at their disposal but was not enough to adequately sell themselves, so to speak, and what they stand for.

That being the case, the voters in such electorates that have not been reached by more than a single political party are disadvantaged as well because they have not had the benefit of objectively assessing a choice of parties and candidates to indicate their three preferences.

This obviously is of concern to the Registry of Political Parties which has been advocating the strengthening of the political party system of voter education to improve the country’s democracy.

Sometime after the 2012 national election, the Registry of Political Parties set out of a campaign of its own to strengthen political parties.

While training political party officials, the registry also made a lot of effort to educate voters to elect candidates based on their political party policies rather than personalities and qualifications alone.

It is encouraging that a few of the major political parties carried out their campaigns nationwide and reached most major centres of the country. But those were the in the minority.

We have heard of the People’s National Congress, Triumph Heritage Empowerment, National Alliance, People’s Progress Party, PNG Party and the People’s Movement for Change staging major election campaign rallies in provincial centres.

Voting starts on Saturday and every voter will by now have decided his or her three choices. But whether the extent, style and content of campaigning had actually assisted the voter to make an educated choice is arguable.

Apart from meaningful and constructive debating for the benefit of voters, there have been a lot of accusations, name-calling and a few tales of conspiracy and planned sabotage election rigging on social and mainstream media.

But all that is behind us now. It all comes down now to the ticks on the ballot paper. What choices the citizens have made must be respected.

One commentator stated recently that the people are now better informed and “educated” to make the right choices. We certainly hope so – for the good or us all.

And the world is watching Papua New Guinea. So let us show those who continue to look down on us that we are a very different people now.

Let us show them we can elect our leaders in a peaceful democratic manner and then get on with the business of governing ourselves.

We certainly can do it.

Like this: Like Loading...