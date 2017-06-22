We have a lot of confused Christians coming out on this column arguing which day is the true day of worship.

If we let the Spirit of Truth lead us, we won’t be having any issue with which day is the right day to worship.

In the story of Creation, God Adonai created all things in six days and on the seventh day he rested from all his work.

The seventh Sabbath was blessed; sanctified because to God it’s a special day were all creatures come to worship Him.

If we apply logical thinking today, this will be Saturday because Sunday was pronounced by Jesus after His resurrection as first day of the week (Luke24:1-3).

Therefore, fellow brethren, let’s read the Bible with honest heart so God can open our understanding.

Albert Peter Alo

Present Truth Ministry PNG

