Let us stop corruption and fraud in PNG

I AM seeking divine intervention to stop fraud, corruption and unrighteousness in Papua New Guinea.

I want to make known to the people of Papua New Guinea that the country’s concern is publicly brought before the universe’s supreme government of all righteousness. And that those who are taking part in fraud, corrupt acts and unrighteous acts be aware that justice will prevail soon.

Numbers 32:32 ‘Be sure your sins will find you out’.

John 8:32 ‘Know the truth and the truth will set you free’.

More than anything else, prayer is the spiritual force that releases the hand of God. I need those of you, who are in support of me to humbly agree as in Mathew 18:19 ‘if two of you agree on earth about anything they ask, it will be done for them by my father in Heaven’ Amen.

James Israel Malken

Wewak

Like this: Like Loading...