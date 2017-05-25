Let us vote in our own wards, polling zones

IN response to Electoral Commission’s direction on May 23 in The National that polling areas were centralized for security reasons in North Waghi does not go well with candidates, elites and the voting population in North Waghi electorate.

How did Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato come up with such a blunt, short sighted decision?

Designated polling areas are stationed in accordance to council ward and it’s more convenient for the voting population in that zone to cast

their votes during polling and that is logic.

We appeal to the Electoral Commission to reverse the decision and allow its citizens to vote in their own council ward, polling zones than congregating to one designated area.

Johnny Mounts

Erima NCD

Like this: Like Loading...