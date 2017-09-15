Let’s celebrate our diversity

National Capital District Governor Powes Parkop is wrong to say that we should display the national colours only on Independence Day.

Papua New Guinea is made up of 22 provinces, each different from the other.

We are diverse, so let us celebrate that as well as being a nation.

I say, proudly fly all provincial flags plus the national flag to honour this day.

Additionally, the governor needs to take a closer look at our national flag.

Contrary to the words of a well-known song, the colours of our flag are red, black, gold, and white.

It’s about time everyone realises there are four colours there, not three.

Zebra Yava Nditing

Like this: Like Loading...