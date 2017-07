It is a slap in the face to employees in the private and public sectors, being denied a condition that housing should not be in a package of employment.

For some organisations they do initiate incentives to complement.

Today in our towns and cities, housing tends to be disturbing for workers due to the current economy status the nation is experiencing.

Let’s get the facts correct and assess on what is due for workers.

Jimmy Kontualie

Turf – Club

Nine Mile

