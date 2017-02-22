Let’s get the facts straight

I WISH to refute the claim made by KTF communications coordinator, Tess Gizoria, on Feb 15.

I founded and funded the establishment of the Kokoda Track Foundation in 2003 and served as the foundation chairman until I resigned in 2006.

During my time as chairman, I raised funding to conduct the first and only ever workshops with clan leaders, landowners and villages along the Kokoda Trail.

As a result of these workshops we produced a Strategic Plan to develop the Kokoda Trail as a sustainable model for wartime tourism. I presented the plan to former Prime Minister, Sir Michael Somare at a dinner at the Airways Hotel after my annual Anzac trek across the trail in April 2006.

I resigned as chairman on June 30, 2006, as I felt the board of the KTF were more interested in developing as a NGO aid agency whilst my concern has always been in the protection and interpretation of our shared wartime heritage across the Kokoda Trail.

I have since established Network Kokoda as a not-for-profit company to work towards these goals.

I hope this clarifies the matter.

Charlie Lynn

NSW, Australia

