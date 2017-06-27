Let’s be guided by our National Constitution

EVERY PNG Government since independence has come under scrutiny and at times bitter criticism from members of the public.

This is a common practice in democratic nations.

All our past prime ministers have been called names and their governments denigrated or belittled by the critics.

The positive achievements of successive governments have been brushed aside as critics.

So, fellow Papua New Guineans let us be constructive critics.

Let us be guided by the Spirit of our National Constitution which calls for all of us to play our part individually and collectively to build our country to a stronger nation that is appreciated by all of us and our children in the future.

Fair-minded, Via email

