Let’s honour our flag designer

I NOTE the suggestion to fly the Papua New Guinea flag at half-mast on Independence Day (The National, Sept 12).

This, the letter writer said is to remember the death in April of Susan Karike Huhume, who designed our flag when she was a schoolgirl.

While this is a good idea, I think we should do something more permanent.

My suggestion is for either the PNG National Archives or the National Museum buildings, after renovations (including re-painting it in PNG colours), be named after Huhume because these are where PNG’s history is kept, and the story of the PNG flag designer is part and partial of PNG’s history.

Arua Gabe

Porebada village

Central Province

