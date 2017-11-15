Let’s keep Lae City clean

THE photograph published on Nov 10 in The National of rubbish piling up at Eriku Overhead Bridge portrays a really bad image of Lae as the second city of Papua New Guinea.

People from other centres of the country will know what kind of people we are in Lae: unhygienic.

As a resident I see that Lae is on the road to becoming a cleaner and healthier city.

All thanks to our newly-elected MP John Rosso.

He (Rosso) will clean up the city.

Afterwards the city will be in our hands to ensure that it is kept clean.

I encourage all resident and visitors to make it our priority to keep our city clean.

Concerned Resident

Jethro Peter

Lae

Like this: Like Loading...