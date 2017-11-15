Let’s keep Lae City clean
THE photograph published on Nov 10 in The National of rubbish piling up at Eriku Overhead Bridge portrays a really bad image of Lae as the second city of Papua New Guinea.
People from other centres of the country will know what kind of people we are in Lae: unhygienic.
As a resident I see that Lae is on the road to becoming a cleaner and healthier city.
All thanks to our newly-elected MP John Rosso.
He (Rosso) will clean up the city.
Afterwards the city will be in our hands to ensure that it is kept clean.
I encourage all resident and visitors to make it our priority to keep our city clean.
Concerned Resident
Jethro Peter
Lae