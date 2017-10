A win against Fiji Bati and a loss to the Australian Kangaroos for the PNG Kumuls last weekend is satisfactory. Our boys have impressed me a lot. Their game has changed over the years.

The boys have developed since the PNG Hunters entered the Intrust Super cup in 2014.

We look forward to hosting Wales, USA and Ireland in the upcoming World

Cup. To the Kumuls: let’s play footy.

Hezron Mamuve, Goroka

Like this: Like Loading...