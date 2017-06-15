Let’s put an end to discrimination in NIP

THE appointment by the New Ireland Provincial Administration of Directors and Chief Executive Officers is discriminatory and lacks consideration for New Irelanders.

We have Europeans, Highlanders, Sepiks, Tolais and others occupying positions that should be held by New Irelanders.

As this is election period, we must elect leaders who have high regard for New Irelanders.

As a New Irelander, let’s put an end to this discriminatory view of our people.

Please, we need change.

EH

Like this: Like Loading...