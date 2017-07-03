Let’s be united to save God’s kingdom

PAPUA New Guinea is a Christian Nation as declared and has been over evangelised.

When looking at the current Christian community, individuals and church organisations are claiming to be the true people of God and are following the right day and structure of worship.

In regard to this, I want to point out on the talk about Sabbath, as true day of worship.

With broader understanding, we are saved by God’s Grace through faith in resurrected Jesus Christ. Our faith should be firm on Jesus Christ, the Saviour of the world and not the day of worship.

Jesus is the Lord of Sabbath and worshiping him is much greater than remembering the day.

Remember, talking too much about the church or day of worship is more associated with cult practices.

Let us be united to save a soul for God’s kingdom rather than dividing to destroy the church of Christ.

Nonove Nason

Goroka

