Let’s vote PNC-led government back

REPORTS in the daily

newspapers about the Prime Minister visiting urban settlements and villages in rural areas is a sign of showing his love or heart for the people.

The prime ministers and MPs of the previous government boast about economy on track and having surplus money in the trust

account, but the people were suffering from sicknesses lacking proper health services, road infrastructure and other social services.

The O’Neill/Dion government has done more than the previous government or prime ministers, but the governors and MPs failed them by not collaborating with the government agents to deliver services.

Most districts in the country have experienced changes accept for a few like Okapa district still in the dark to see the light of services or development.

The current MPs voted into parliament for the first time and delivering services with the PNC- led government must be voted back.

Service Victim

