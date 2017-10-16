Let’s work with Naguri to develop Bogia

On Aug 9, people gathered at Mamasa Oval in Olamba to welcome newly-elected Bogia MP Robert Naguri.

He arrived on a chartered helicopter and was welcomed with cheers by the people of his electorate.

Naguri pledged firmly to the people to work collaboratively with the district administration, the three LLG presidents (Yawar, Almami and Iabu) and other leaders to develop Bogia.

He said Bogia had been in the darkness for more than 30 years.

Naguri appealed to rival candidates to put aside their differences and work with him to bring Bogia to a higher level.

I ask educated Bogia people to work with Naguri to develop the district.

Paul Bogai Ugami

Sangen Village

Mikarew-Bogia

