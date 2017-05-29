Letter also relates to issues at the NCC

The letter by Zebra Yava Nditing (April 22) titled “Remember, New is Not Always Better” has prompted me to add more to the points raised.

One basic administrative fact Caspar Damien must know is this, restructures to public sector organisations are done purely for purposes of compensating performing officers in the organisation for promotions to the next level or even higher.

You should be informed that public sector organisations don’t necessarily restructure to retire old officers but do so to recognise them.

Experience comes with so many years of work in the organisation and that justifies the meaning of retaining old officers on very key positions in the organisations who will train and impart their vast experiences in the organisation to newly hired officers on junior positions who are completely new to the organisation.

Officers at the National Cultural Commission (NCC) and its institutions are still waiting to see what new policy initiatives are going to be initiated into the organisation.

There are so many management issues at the National Cultural Commission which have never been addressed over the last 20 years yet still outstanding.

The Board and Secretary Department of Personnel Management must deal with the NCC matter as an issue of urgent concern as NCC is completely torn apart administratively into total disarray and an irreparable mess.

Please address it now.

Dominic Hanua Mero

Waigani, NCD.

Like this: Like Loading...