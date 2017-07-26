Leukoplaster is dangerous?

G4S security recently removed pain-relieving sprays, insulation tapes and leukoplaster strapping from the medical kit of the Goroka Lahanis rugby team before our gear was weighed at Jackson Airport on Monday morning, July 2.

While we acknowledge that is important for security to be tight at airports and a close watch is kept on potentially dangerous goods, it is also important for sports teams to be able to take their full medical kit with them to cover injury on the field.

We need sporting teams to have some form of permit to allow them to carry these items on airline flights. What happened to my kit was the second time in 26 years that I had experienced something like that. However, the removal of the leukoplaster was a new one. And puzzling.

Gerard Saleu

Goroka

