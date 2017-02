PAPUA New Guinea lost their opening match of the Women’s Cricket World Cup qualifiers to Bangladesh by 118 runs.

Set 216 runs for victory (Bangladesh 215/6), the Lewas could only manage 97 runs off 32.1 overs in reply at the Colombo Cricket Club Ground yesterday.

Captain Pauke Siaka top scored for the City Pharmacy-sponsored side hitting 32.

