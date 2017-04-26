Lewas eye Japan qualifier

HAVING finished the last regional qualifier undefeated, the Papua New Guinea Lewas will be looking to continue that winning form at the 2018 ICC Women’s Twenty20 East Asia-Pacific qualifier.

Entering the tournament in Sano, Japan, having won two of the previous three regional qualifiers, the Lewas are undoubtedly the team to beat.

The team have been training hard for the qualifier, focusing particularly on skill refinement.

Assistant coach Arua Dikana said the group was exciting, “with some match-winners in the batting and bowling categories”.

New faces for PNG include Natasha Maze Ambo and Geua Pauke Tom, who are both looking to make an impact in their first international outing.

The side has been bolstered by the return of Tanya Ruma and Kaia Arua, who were both unavailable for the previous regional qualifier in Samoa.

Returning to lead the side is Pauke Siaka.

“I can’t wait for the opportunity to qualify for the next stage and defend our crown as the best squad in the region,” Siaka said with excitement. – EAP

