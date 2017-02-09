Lewas look to Pakistan after Bangladesh loss

PAPUA New Guinea are languishing at the bottom of Pool B after the opening round of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

Tuesday’s crushing 118-run loss to Bangladesh at the Colombo Cricket Club means the only way for the City Pharmacy-sponsored Lewas is up as they prepare to face Pakistan on Friday.

Bangladesh got off to a disastrous start in the 50-over match with PNG opening bowler Mairi Tom (2-35) dismissing Bangladesh opener Sharmin Sultana for a duck to leave the Bangladeshis at 1/1 in the second over.

Then the Bangladesh middle order settled to eventually post a respectable 215/6 thanks to half centuries from Harmin Akhter (56) and FarganaHoque (51).

Ravini Oa was the standout bowler for the Lewas taking 2-23 off 10 overs, which included three maidens, while Sibonna Jimmy (2-32) and Tom also took two wickets apiece.

In reply, PNG lost both their opening pair of Norma Ovasuru (0) and Brenda Tau (1) inside three overs to leave them reeling at 2/2.

Lewas’ captain Pauke Siaka, pictured, (32) and Tanya Ruma (20) then steadied the innings to put on a 50-run third-wicket partnership before Siaka was dismissed by Rumana Ahmed.

Siaka’s dismissal started a middle order collapse for PNG, who were eventually bowled out for 97 in 32.1 overs, despite a 29-run cameo from Konio Oala.

Bangladesh’s bowlers shared the spoils taking apiece – Rumana Ahmed (2-13), Salma Khatun (2-14), Panna Ghosh (2-20) and Jahanara (2-27).

In other results, India defeated hosts Sri Lanka by 114 runs at P. Sara Stadium, South Africa defeated Pakistan by 63 runs at Nondescripts Cricket Club (NCC) and Ireland defeated Zimbabwe by 119 runs at the Mercantile Cricket Association (MCA) Ground.

The Lewas have a couple of days off before taking on another Asian cricketing powerhouse in Pakistan on Friday at NCC in their second pool match.

The tournament will see the bottom four sides from the ICC Women’s Championship along with Bangladesh, Ireland, Thailand, Scotland, Zimbabwe and the PNG Lewas go head to head for the four remaining spots in the ICC Women’s World Cup in the United Kingdom from the June 26 to July 23.

The last time the PNG took on Bangladesh was at the 2015 ICC Women’s T20 Qualifier in Bangkok, Thailand, where they lost by 41 runs.

Bangladesh 215/6 Harmin Akhter 56, Fargana Hoque 51; RaviniOa 2-23, Sibonna Jimmy 2-32, Mairi Tom 2-35 defeated PNG 97 (32.1) Pauke Siaka 32, Konio Oala 29, Tanya Ruma 20; Rumana Ahmed 2-13, Salma Khatun 2-14, Panna Ghosh 2-20, Jahanara 2-27 by 118 runs.

