Lewas named for qualifier

THE City Pharmacy Papua New Guinea Lewas squad to tour Japan for the ICC Women’s World T20 East Asia Pacific (EAP) qualifier was announced earlier this month.

The 14-member squad will be lead by Pauke Siaka with the majority of the squad being based in Port Moresby.

Popondetta players, Natasha Maze Ambo and Geithie Kilapat are the only Lewas players based outside Port Moresby while Ambo and Geua Pauke Tom are the only players yet to make their national debuts.

PNG will be one of the four teams taking part in the qualifier in Japan from April 26-May 6.

The tournament will be in a double round robin format, with each team playing one match a day. The top team will qualify for the 2018 ICC Women’s World Twenty20 qualifier to be held in late 2017 or early 2018.

The tournament will begin on Friday with hosts Japan taking on Samoa.

PNG Lewas: Pauke Siaka (C), Tanya Ruma, Ravini Oa, Mairi Tom, Sibona Lucy Jimmy, Brenda Hoi Tau, Konio Hera Oala, Helen Buruka, Vicky Araa, Kaia Arua, Veru Kila Frank, Natasha Maze Ambo, Geua Pauke Tom, Geathie Kilapat.

Fixtures: Fri, April 28 – PNG v Vanuatu; Sat, April 29 – PNG v Samoa; Sun, April 30 – PNG v Japan; Tues, May 2 – PNG v Vanuatu; Wed, May 3 – PNG v Japan; Thurs, May 4 – PNG v Samoa.

