Lewas off to Japan for T20 qualifiers

THE City Pharmacy PNG Lewas left Port Moresby yesterday for the ICC Women’s World T20 East Asia-Pacific (EAP) qualifiers which will be played in Sano, Japan, from tomorrow to next Thursday.

“Our preparation has been really good,” PNG Lewas captain Pauke Siaka said.

“We have been working really hard in all areas of our game.

“We got an opportunity to qualify for the next stage (ICCWWT20) and also defend our crown as the best team in the region.”

Assistant coach Arua Dikana was pleased with the squad assembled for the qualifiers, especially a couple of new faces, who would be representing the country for the first time.

“Natasha Maze Ambo (Popondetta,) and Geua Pauke Tom (Hanuabada, NCD) are the only PNG players who are yet to make their debuts for the country,” Dikana said. “Ambo is a left-hand batswomen, who bats in the middle order and bowls a very handy right-arm medium-pace.

“Tom is a right-arm fast bowler, who bowls very handy outswingers.

“It is a well-balanced squad,” Dikana said.

“The women have been training hard, despite the inclement weather we have been experiencing in Port Moresby.

“Since arriving back from Sri Lanka (ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier), they have been spending a lot of time on skill work and their strength-and-conditioning programme,” Dikana said.

The Lewas will be one of four teams taking part in the qualifiers in Japan.

The others are fellow Pacific Islands countries Samoa (2015 Pacific Games gold medallist), Vanuatu and hosts, Japan.

