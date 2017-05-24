Lewas showcase EAP win

By ISAAC LIRI

THE PNG National Women’s team (PNG Lewas) displayed the ICC Women’s World T20 East Asia-Pacific Trophy yesterday at the Stop ‘n’ Shop Harbour City mall in Port Moresby.

The display was supported by major sponsors, City Pharmacy Limited Group, along with Cricket PNG.

PNG captain Pauke Siaka said it was the third time for the side to win the trophy and having it in the country once more was special. “It’s nothing new for us to win this trophy but retaining it gives us confidence that cricket is growing, especially among women,” Siaka said.

CPL group general manager of retail operations Lee Green said as sponsors, they were pleased to see the Lewas achieve positive results each year as it meant they were supporting a worthwhile cause.

“At City Pharmacy, we also support women and sports and the PNG Lewas’ success has given us every bit of confidence to continue with the support,” Green said.

PNG beat Samoa in their final round T20 match by six wickets earlier this month to not only win the ICC Women’s World T20 EAP qualifier, but also progress to the Global Qualifier, which will be either later this year or early next year.

The Lewas are currently in high performance training in Port Moresby, including playing in the city competition, as well as training at Amini Park on a regular basis to prepare for the next challenge.

