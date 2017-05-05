Lewas top qualifier

PAPUA New Guinea bounced back to beat Samoa and win the ICC Women’s World T20 East Asia-Pacific Qualifier in Sano, Japan, yesterday.

The win sees the City Pharmacy-sponsored side progress to the global qualifier for the 2018 ICC Women’s World T20.

The PNG Lewas continued their tournament trend of winning the toss and bowling first in great cricket conditions.

It paid off early for the Rodney Maha-coached side as they reduced Samoa to two wickets for one run in just the third over.

Samoa captain Regina Lili’I (32 off 45 balls) and Lelia Bourne (19 off 22 balls) stabilised the innings with a 43-run partnership before a mini-collapse saw Samoa lose three wickets in five balls. From there the going was tough for Samoa, who in the end, could only manage 79 for 9 from their 20 overs.

PNG’s opening pair of Sibona Jimmy (22 off 23 balls) and Tanya Ruma (5 off 19 balls) got their team off to the perfect start as PNG raced to be none for 33 runs after six overs.

But the game was far from over as the Lewas lost four wickets for seven runs to give Samoa a chance.

But Lewas captain Pauke Siaka got her side home with a match-winning inning of 19 from 27 balls, alongside Brenda Tau (20 not out off 30 balls), taking the game back away from Samoa.

In the end, Samoa simply did not have enough runs on the board and PNG exacted some revenge for their earlier loss to the Polynesians, claiming a six-wicket win.

Siaka was proud of her team’s effort.

“Our bowlers really did a good job and we got early wickets,” Siaka said.

“We’re very happy to have made it to the next stage of qualification. I know the girls are very excited.” The win means PNG and Samoa finish equal on points but PNG finish on top with a superior net run rate and get the one qualifying spot available.

The 2018 ICC Women’s World Twenty20 qualifier will be held later this year or early 2018.

Samoa 79/9 (Lili’I 32, Bourne 19; Oa 2-9) PNG 82/4 (Jimmy 22, Tau 20 not out, Siaka 19 not out; Lili’I 2-9)

