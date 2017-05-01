Lewas vying for top spot at qualifiers

PAPUA New Guinea beat Vanuatu and Japan but lost to Samoa in the first three matches of the International Cricket Council Women’s World T20 East Asia-Pacific qualifiers in Sano, Japan, which started last Friday.

The City Pharmacy-sponsored PNG Lewas (81-1) had no problems in their opening game, cruising to a nine-wicket win over Vanuatu (80 all-out).

Ravini Oa took four for 14 while captain Pauke Siaka (31 not-out off 30) and Tanya Ruma (20) secured the win, chasing down the 81-run target.

Alvina Chilia was the only Vanuatu batswoman who showed some fight, hitting 24 runs off 35 balls.

On Saturday, fierce rivals Samoa and PNG fought another close battle, with the Polynesians taking the spoils this time.

PNG chose to take the field first and an early wicket to off-spinner Sibona Jimmy appeared to justify the decision but Samoa’s top order had other ideas.

Samoa captain Regina Lili’I (36) and then Lelia Bourne (29) took the innings away from PNG as Samoa set them a big chase and a target of 100 for victory.

Samoa’s determination to reverse their fortunes from last year was clear from the start and every bowler did their part for the win.

Maria Tato’s four-for (4-18) included the crucial wickets of PNG skipper Siaka and big-hitting Konio Oala.

PNG never recovered from there despite some resistance from the lower order and were bowled out for 83 in the 19th over.

In yesterday’s third match, a half-century by Ruma (69 off 61 balls) powered the Lewas to a 78-run win over Japan.

The win provides PNG a much-needed lift in their run rate after their drubbing by Samoa on Saturday. The Lewas play Vanuatu tomorrow.

Fixtures: Tues – PNG v Vanuatu; Wed– PNG v Japan; Thurs– PNG v Samoa.

