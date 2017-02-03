LGG needs to wake up and clean up

THE Gahuku local level government in Eastern Highlands must wake up to the realities surrounding its role to improve the standard of the market itself. Pigs are freely roaming around in the market area as if it is a ples kanaka. And one could physically see excrement and urine all around the area that is allocated for selling kaukau and other fresh food. That area next to the fence with shared fencing to the EHP governor’s residence is very smelly and unhygienic. What a sad sight to see mothers continue to do their marketing there. Even next to the old Itovo building is publicly seen and used as a public toilet. Are there any authorities who can to inspect and monitor this sort of issues? Over to the Gahuku LLG management team to consider.

Concerned Gihila, Goroka, EHP

