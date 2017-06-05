Libraries play vital role: Official

LIBRARIES should be given priority if the next government is serious about quality education for children, an official says.

“A library plays an important role in teaching and learning and also enhances the children to read and explore new words, ideas and knowledge and then they in turn write,” National Library and Archives director Kakaito Kasi told The National recently.

He said not much has been in achieved in quality education because the country lacked proper library facilities to contribute effectively to mproving the education standards.

“Libraries, in one way or the other, also contributes to improving the education standards and we have not achieved this,” Kasi said.

“If we want to achieve quality education, it’s not only the teachers, the curriculum and schools, it is everything. So the (national) library should be given priority in any government.

“If you see in any developed country, their libraries are far advanced than ours and the education standard is very high.

“But the way to go about it is for the people in leadership positions to come up with strategies on how the Government can drive the 10-year plan put forward by the library.”

Kasi said they needed funding to drive the 10 year plan forward.

“It all comes back to the leadership at the administration level on how we see and drive things. We cannot point fingers to the Government but will need support from them.

“In the next 10 years, if we achieve 30 to 40 per cent of it (the plan) that will be good or maybe 60 per cent will be far better. At least we achieve that in our country.”

