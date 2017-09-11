Libraries tackle literacy together

THE National Library and Achieves Services plans to improve literacy in the country by partnering with Buk Bilong Pikinini (BbP) libraries.

“The Government today is very serious about service delivery, in the past 40 years, if we had delivered library and archival services in the country well,”director-general of National Library and Achieves Services Kakaito Kasi said.

“I believe we would have achieved quality education to come level or standard today.”

Kasi was speaking during an event to mark International Literacy Week last Wednesday with BbP at their 6-Mile library in Port Moresby.

“Thanks to the O’Neill-Dion government in the last term, through their leadership, we were able to deliver a 10-year plan and were able to put the management right,” Kasi said.

He said the 10-year plan was to revive all public libraries that have collapsed in the last 40 years.

“We will have libraries in all provinces meaning that we will

go down to districts and have district libraries and also school libraries.”

He said even though the task was big, Buk Bilong Pikinini would be a strong partner in moving the service forward.

“There are other partners out there as well, if we work together, we will deliver these services,” Kasi said.

“We are working on structures, policies and leadership, making sure that leadership is right to deliver this.”

Like this: Like Loading...