Licence to boost locals

By VICKY BAUNKE

PEOPLE of the Orogwangin MpiSangra clan in the Wampar LLG in Huon Gulf district, Morobe, witnessed the launching of Markham Valley cocoa dealers export licence initiated by the First Time Mangi (FTM) Morobe chapter on Saturday.

During the launching, a memorandum of agreement was signed for a land lease for 129 hectares customary land for agricultural and business activities with the FTM.

The land caters for 144 tenants with 500 cocoa trees each.

The presentation of the dealers export licence was made by the Agriculture and Livestock Minister Tommy Tomscoll to clan representative Paul Joshua.

Tomscoll said the issuing of the licence was made possible under the reformed trade policy, which gave the opportunity for local landowners to have access to dealership licences.

He assured clan members that an export licence would follow soon.

Tomscoll told farmers that it was now a challenge for them to take care of their crops by producing quality cocoa to meet the increasing international demand for cocoa as Papua New Guinea was competing among nine other cocoa producing countries in the world.

He said agriculture sustained life and the people should invest in productive activities that would benefit them economically and raise their living standards.

Tomscoll commended the initiative by the First Time Mangi Morobe chapter for partnering with the people to ensure communities had access to government services.

FTM president Silas Kale said it was a historic occasion for the group since its recent establishment in September and was a challenge to more than 1500 of its members throughout the country.

Joshua said the partnership would give people the opportunity to work with trained professionals in the FTM Morobe chapter to address issues and improve the delivery of services in their community.

First Time Mangi is a voluntary group that consists of local professionals who offer their expertise to identify ways to contribute to the community and promote nation building.

