Licences for firms named: MP

FOREST Minister Douglas Tomuriesa says licences for two firms in Madang and Southern Highlands have been amended to prepare them for downstream processing of timber in next three years.

He said the Government wanted to encourage downstream processing come 2020.

“In order for us to get these people into downstream processing, we must also support them to prepare for downstream processing,” Tomuriesa said. “We sat down with logging industry and Government has set 2020 when companies have to prepare for downstream.

“So these years leading to downstream processing operation, we should also give them opportunity to log, export and use the money to build infrastructure.

“The Josepstaal area in Madang is being prepared for downstream processing. They were supposed to be just logging for downstream processing purposes but what we did was we changed the licence itself to allow them to do 50 per cent export, 50 per cent downstream processing so in that way we are preparing them to get into 100 per cent downstream processing come 2020.

“When 2020 comes, they have no excuse to wind down from logging exports to downstream and export of sawn timber now.

“We also revised the arrangement for East Pangia Timbers, 50 per cent will be round log exports and 50 per cent downstream. In doing so, we give them the opportunity to build all their infrastructure so they can build all the timber required for Highlands region”

