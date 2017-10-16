Life Care raises K180,000 for project

The annual Life PNG Care (LPC) charity fundraising dinner raised about K180,000 for the mobile education project in the National Capital District.

Part of the money raised would be used to build a new home for the orphans, who now live in crowded conditions at the family home in Gerehu.

Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited (KPHL) was the host sponsor of the event which attracted many corporate entities and individuals.

KPHL’s partnership with LPC began in 2015 when managing director Wapu Sonkpledged K25, 000 for the first charity dinner.

This was followed in 2016 with K5,000, K10, 000 for the LPC mobile education project earlier this year and K58,800 as host sponsor for the third charity dinner two weeks ago.

KPHL, general manager (shared services) Luke Liria stressed that as the national oiland gas company, its vision was to create value and opportunities for Papua New Guineans.

“Kumul Petroleum’s host sponsorship of this event is further demonstration of our commitment to fulfil this vision as well as the event’s theme of Empowering Orphans and Vulnerable Children, Building Tomorrow’s Generation Now,” Liria said.

“We value our partnership with LPC, which is making a very positive impact on these children through the provision of shelter, food and other basic needs.

“With financial support from Kumul Petroleum and other corporate entities, I am confident that LPC will continue its wonderful work to educate, nurture and mould thesechildren into useful citizens of tomorrow.

“I commend LPC director Colin Pake and his wife Freda for not only opening the window of opportunity for these under-privileged children but also giving them the love and care that is the birthright of every child.”

KPHL was also represented at the charity dinner by general manager Stakeholder Relations Ian Marru, members of the social inclusion committee and other staff members.

