Life as God’s gift is never meant to be difficult, we made it be

I WISH to clarify a misinterpretation from a letter from BK Dara of Baimuru, GP (The National, Jan 18).

The writer stated that life is supposed to be hard.

Indeed, through our physical eyes life can be seen as difficult but through our spiritual eyes and according to God’s book of life, the Holy Bible, life is never meant to be difficult according to God’s original plan.

But it is the human whom God created first and placed on earth to rule over it who created the difficulties by disobeying God and by submitting to their physical desires.

According to Christian teaching, Adam and Eve’s actions have completely cut us off from living the peaceful and joyful lives which God originally intended for us.

Through their disobedience, they were removed from the Garden of Eden and had to face difficulties.

However, through God’s omnipotent mercy and love, He sent His only Son to earth to save us and set us free from all problems and difficulties.

So Jesus died for us and gave us new hope to reconnect with God in order to receive his endless love and live peaceful lives again.

Yet our hearts are so stubborn that we cannot simply live according tothe Bible scriptures (God’s way of life) in our daily lives, resulting in all the pain, troubles, miseries and difficulties.

There are certain basic principles enshrined in the Bible that once you observe will open countless doors and opportunities for you.

These include paying your tithes, looking out for the elderly and respecting your neighbours.

Life as God’s gift to us is never meant to be difficult unless you don’t live according to what the Bible teaches. Do not cut yourself off from the riches God Himself has promised.

You take the first step.

Wanbel Stap

Boroko

