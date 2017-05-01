Life PNG Care gives hope to children

A LOCAL charity organisation in Port Moresby is providing education opportunities to unfortunate children with the aim to build ing a promising future for them.

Life PNG Care Inc director Collin Pake said that as the country was transiting through this era of rapid development and changes, social issues like children becoming orphaned were surfacing.

“As part of our mission to promote, support and initiate a grassroots social aid programme, we established a long-term education programme called Strongim Pikinini education,” he said.

Under the programme, they identify orphans and other vulnerable out-of-school children and sponsor them.

They started with 25 children in 2014.

“In 2015, we sponsored 65, last year 85 and this year we sponsored 103 children to attend school from elementary to secondary.”

This year, they have introduced the new Mobile Education Project for the out-of-school children where more than 500 children registered to attend.

Pake said they also provide family home care and health awareness.

