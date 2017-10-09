Life PNG Care raises more than K180,000

Life PNG Care (LPC) raised more than K180,000 from its third annual fundraising dinner last Friday in Port Moresby.

The money will go towards its mobile education programme.

Speaking at the event, LPC national director Collin Pake said they were all champions for investing their time and resources in supporting the work of LPC and that without their support, it would be very difficult for LPC to carry out its work in looking after vulnerable children in the community.

Pake said he was only taking the lead in looking after the children and needed everyone’s support to do this as these children were the future of Papua New Guinea.

Pake said that it was not an easy task to look after the children but said that this was his call and he found great joy and passion in what he did for them.

Pake said Red Sea Housing Services (RSHS) donated a recreational hall building which would be converted into a home to accommodate the 50 children who live with him in his home at Gerehu.

Pake expressed his gratitude to RSHS, saying that it was a huge help as he was currently renting his present accommodation and living with 50-plus children in his home.

He said over the weekends the numbers often doubled to more than 100, with street children coming in to find shelter.

