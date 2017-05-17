Life saving service

By PISAI GUMAR

A TEACHER in a remote school in Huon Gulf, Morobe, has thanked the medivac service which saved the life of his wife.

Yamu Primary School head teacher Tony Kusu, teaching in Hote, Salamaua, saw his wife Shirley airlifted last Tuesday to the Angau Memorial Hospital in Lae after falling very ill.

Shirley, also a teacher, was later diagnosed with an infection in the womb causing a high fever.

“This medivac service is very apt for most of us public servants and families serving in inaccessible remote areas, and the people in the communities that we serve,” Kusu said.

Kusu’s wife experienced severe abdominal pain and high fever at home and unable to teach her class.

The nearest aid post was closed years ago.

Kusu had to teach both their classes while she was sick, and attend to the family chores and their two children.

“I made a distress call to the Huon Gulf district education manager Moses Wanga and deputy provincial health adviser Jack Aita who made it possible for the Manolos Aviation medivac to save my wife” Kusu said.

He said although it was in the middle of Term Two and they would have to skip their classes, it was important to save the life of his wife.

The medivac operation had assisted many people in Morobe was it set up by the late Dr. Likei Theo and late Sir Manasupe Zurenuoc. Morobe Governor Kelly Naru is giving it his support.

Kusu thanked the Manolos Aviation, provincial government, health and education divisions for saving his wife’s life and urged them to continue the good service.

