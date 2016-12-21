Lifter Toua earns business certificate

By ISAAC LIRI

RENOWNED female weightlifter Dika Toua was among 372 students who graduated from the Institute of Business Studies on Friday at the Six-Mile Saraga Campus.

Graduating with a certificate in business level 3, the 32-year-old said it was an accomplishment she had been dreaming of for a long time.

“This is something totally different from my achievements in sport. I always wanted this, this is something I am doing for myself and my family,” Toua said.

“Education does not stop and it is something that all sportsmen and women in PNG need to have a better life. Without education, life after sport would mean nothing,” she said.

Toua encouraged young sportsmen and women to think seriously about their education and life after sport.

“Having a sporting career is great, however, having a life after sports is very important as well. All sportsmen and women need to think about what they will do after their sporting career is over and education and getting a job is the right thing to,” she said.

Joining the female weightlifting sensation to graduate with a certificate in business was another weightlifter Toua Udia.

Udia, who also works at IBS, said the qualification would provide him the knowledge of being professional, not only in sport, but in his working career. “Having to graduate like this is an achievement I am proud of; life after sports is very important and this qualification makes life after sport much easier,” he said.

As a partner with IBS (an institution that has played a role in educating athletes) the PNG Olympic Committee secretary-general Auvita Rapilla was present to witness the two weightlifters graduate and hand them their certificates.

