Lihir business development office reopens after 8 years

By ELIZABETH VUVU

THE business development office at Lihir in New Ireland has been reopened after eight years.

The office will assist local companies to operate successfully as commercial entities.

The reopening by Newcrest Lihir was recommended by the Department of Trade, Commerce and Industry when it conducted an audit into local business on Lihir in 2015.

The company said it had appointed small to medium enterprise corporation (SMEC) as its business development consultants to manage the function under the stewardship of the commercial department.

Fixed plant maintenance reliability engineer John Tububol described the change as a win-win for local businesses, saying a key element of business development for local companies was capacity building.

“I believe a better way to improve and sustain Lihirian businesses is to provide training on business development, business management and business sustainability for owners, directors and managers,” Tububol said.

“If these three groups of people have the right business capability, they will build a better business profit growth, sustain the business and bring the business to compete outside of Lihir even if the mine closes.”

Contracts services officer Israel Aniap from Zuen, said under the new arrangement, local contractors would now be able to get the professional help to run their businesses sustainably and commercially.

“I believe that local contractors will now see light ahead with the understanding that Newcrest will provide them with the right guidance in developing their interest in whatever business ventures they are going into either as individuals, joint ventures or as a group,” Aniap said.

Human resources officer Mathilda Lusan said the change was needed to help all Lihirians.

“As a young Lihirian, I strongly agree that business development is reverted to Newcrest to help landowners set up businesses here for the benefit of our future generation and for life after the mine.

The new office is being set up near Lihir’s Meri Divelopmen Senta in Londolovit and is expected to open its doors for business this month.

Lusan said it would greatly benefit the people.

