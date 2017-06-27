Lihir islanders urged to be wise at the polls

A LANDOWNERS’ association in Namatanai, New Ireland, has called on Lihir Islanders to go to this year’s polls with their hearts, and God as their guide.

Lihir Mining Area Landowners’ Association chairman James Laketan made the appeal following the arrival of ballot boxes by sea from Namatanai on Saturday.

Police, Lihir Gold Mine project security personnel and scrutineers for various candidates contesting the regional and Namatanai open seats were on hand to receive the boxes.

Under full escort, the ballot boxes were stored in a container at the Lihir police station.

Yesterday, election presiding officer Isaac Tongolok met with scrutineers and briefed them on their roles and responsibilities.

He told them that their roles were important in ensuring a trouble-free and democratic electoral process, which would allow Lihirians and Papua New Guineans to make their choices free of threats and intimidation.

“This is the time of the year that our people, including Lihirians, are going back to the polls to exercise their democratic rights,” Laketan said.

“I am appealing to all Lihirians to vote from their hearts and choose wisely.

“Your votes are important to pave the way for the benefit of our people and Papua New Guinea now and into the future.

“We are going through trying-times right now and for us, especially Lihirians, we must have leaders who will take heed of our cries and echo our voices on the floor of parliament.

“Our gold resources are being depleted at a faster rate than the benefits that are coming to us from the developer,” he said. “Our benefits agreements are long overdue and we hope that our incoming national and provincial leaders will take our fight to the big house in Waigani.”

