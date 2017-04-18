Lihir mine celebrates safety week

A HEALTHY lifestyle at home and at the mine is vital for a safety culture in the Lihir operations, says Newcrest acting general manager Stephen Perkins during the observation of the national mine safety week in Lihir, New Ireland, recently.

“PNG has a population of more than seven million people. The life expectancy here is 61-65 years. We can improve on that by making positive choices,” Perkins said.

He said the mine safety week in Lihir was about creating more awareness on what these choices were.

“We must be willing to make positive choices that will result in positive changes,” he said.

He said 40 per cent of cancers can be prevented by doing little changes in life such as giving up unhealthy behaviours.

The national mine safety week is an annual event.

This year’s theme is ‘‘Positve behaviours and choices.”

