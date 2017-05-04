Lihir mine improves camp facilities

THE Lihir Gold Limited’s (LGL) Accreditation and Compliance team has been conducting regular compliance checks on 20 contractor accommodation facilities to ensure they meet Newcrest’s accommodation accreditation standards.

The facilities are owned by Lihirian contractor companies engaged with the business and providing accommodation to their FIFO (fly-in-fly-out) employees.

Compliance administrator Suzanne Sapa said a few contractors had made considerable improvements to their camp facilities.

They include Biorau Investment, Lakemalam Ltd and Tonlak Ltd.

The accreditation programme under the contractor management process was rolled out in 2015.

It applies to all Lihirian companies who wish to do business with LGL.

A total of 22 Lihirian companies have been accredited through this process.

Although the accreditation process gives suppliers an opportunity to supply contract services to LGL, it does not guarantee on-going or future work from LGL.

But being accredited gives suppliers the opportunity to be involved in the market engagement process for future work.

Being accredited also means that the contractor has met certain standards for good commercial governance and business practice in its dealings with LGL, including its employees and sub-contractors, its suppliers and with the Lihir community.

Lihir Gold Limited’s accredited suppliers are now able to show that they can conduct their operations safely.

And in an environmentally-friendly way, they have met all government requirements and have the expertise and qualified people, equipment, commitment and financial backing to deliver services expected of them.

Like this: Like Loading...