Link PNG to cater for Kieta flights

AIR Niugini subsidiary Link PNG will be operating flights to Kieta, Bougainville using its Dash-8 aircraft by next Saturday.

This is due to regulatory requirement involving runway lights that needed to be complied with by airport operators, according to a statement by the airline.

The airline will be re-introducing its direct Fokker-70 flight services to Kieta after the requirements are met.

“Air Niugini wishes to advise the traveling public that effective Saturday May 20, flights to Kieta will be operated by Link PNG Dash-8 aircraft until further notice. The Dash-8 service will operate once weekly on Saturdays, calling into Tokua airport, Rabaul for refueling.

“Air Niugini will re-introduce upgraded services to Kieta, using its new fleet of Fokker-70 aircraft, as soon as the necessary runway approach path lighting has been installed by the airport operator.

“This is a regulatory requirement before jet operations can commence.”

“Air Niugini regrets any inconvenience caused, and looks forward to introducing its direct Fokker 70 jet services to Kieta soon.”

