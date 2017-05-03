Link PNG changes flights to Eastern Highlands

ADJUSTMENTS have been made to Link PNG flight schedules to Goroka, Eastern Highlands, to allow for the maintenance work on the runway.

Flights from Port Moresby to Goroka on Saturday will be suspended for the whole of May.

Sunday flights will leave from Port Moresby will leave at midday.

Link PNG general manager Bruce Alabaster (pictured) said changes to weekend flight schedules to Goroka airport would take effect from Saturday.

“Passengers who have been ticketed to travel on PX 960/961 on Saturday 6, 13, 20 or 27 May have now been re-accommodated to travel on Sunday flight PX 964/965,” Alabaster said.

“It must also be made clear that Sunday’s morning flight to Goroka has also been retimed to depart Port Moresby at 12.50pm instead of 8.30am. This is to allow time for the maintenance work being carried out at the airport.

The afternoon flights to and from Goroka (PX 844/855) on Sunday will operate as per the schedule, departing Port Moresby at 2:25pm according to the Link PNG .The changes are only for this month before the normal operations resume in June.

Link PNG regrets the inconvenience caused while stating that the situation is beyond the airline’s control. It is a subsidiary company of Air Niugini which operates a fleet of Dash 8 aircraft.

Like this: Like Loading...