Link PNG continuing flights to Enga

LINK PNG has received K250,000 from Enga Governor Sir Peter Ipatas as the province’s first quarter airfare subsidy.

Sir Peter said the airline service was vital to Enga as it saved time and the cost of travel for the people and public servants.

They would normally travel by road for almost three hours from Wapenamanda to Mt Hagen to catch the Air Niugini flight to Port Moresby, he said.

“Instead of a small person traveling on a PMV bus from Enga to Mt Hagen to catch the Air Niugini flight, the subsidies allow for Air Niugini to continue to fly into Wapenamanda so that people can fly directly to Port Moresby from there,” he said.

The flights also support agriculture projects in the province.

“There is wider benefit when the aircraft goes directly into Enga.

“We have several projects including that of the hospital, schools and the joint agriculture project with Israeli Innovative Agriculture which aims to supply fresh vegetables including potatoes, carrots, strawberries and others directly out of Wapenamanda to markets in Port Moresby and overseas.”

Link PNG general manager Bruce Alabaster in receiving the cheque said the airline hopes to continue the partnership with the Enga government.

The flights to Wapenamanda airport are operated by Link PNG’s Dash 8 aircraft five flights a week.

Like this: Like Loading...