Lions steal win over Kobonis in shortened Baaz Cup match

THE DYC Lions earned the narrowest of wins over the Siane Kobonis 1-0 in round seven of the National Capital District-Eastern Highlands Baaz Saraga Saki Hanua Cup at Unagi Oval yesterday.

With an allotted game time of 15 minutes each way teams did not have enough time to score points and a field goal by Lions half back Immanuel James a minute before fulltime was not just the smartest option but the only on.

Both teams complained, saying the time allocated for an A grade fixture was not fair and made a mockery of the competition. Competition manager Hanz Mark said said Sunday games had to be shortened to accommodate washed out games from Saturday.

He said it was not the best situation but the measure to be taken in order to complete the round of matches over the weekend. “We’re on a tight schedule to complete games and make sure the competition ends on the schedule this season,” Mark said.

The Baaz Cup has five more rounds before the finals in the first week of March.

