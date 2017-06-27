Liquor ban in H’lands for duration of elections

By Rebecca Kuku

A LIQUOR ban is in force in the Highlands region and will remain for the duration of the elections, Chief Secretary Isaac Lupari says.

Lupari said the ban was implemented in all seven provinces from June 23 and would remain until the new parliament was sworn in.

“I have spoken with provincial administrators, election steering committees and provincial police commanders to enforce the ban,” he said.

“Liquor ban or restriction is important to ensure a safe, fair and trouble-free election.”

Lupari said that provincial authorities were responsible for issuing liquor licences and as such they had the power to ban or restrict liquor trading.

“Provincial authorities in the Highlands provinces have restricted trading only to licensed businesses such as restaurants and guesthouses,” Lupari said.

“Consumption is allowed within those licenced precincts — no public consumption will be entertained during the polling and counting period.”

Lupari said he was happy with the cooperation of the provinces and thanked the provincial administrations for their cooperation.

Lupari said that the region-wide ban was enforced so that the Highlands, classified as a high-risk zone, could have a safe and trouble-free election.

“From past experiences, most of the problems and fights that occurred during elections were mostly alcohol-related,” he said.

“People under the influence of alcohol have caused a lot of problems and that is why in this year’s election a ban is in place.”

