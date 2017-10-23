Liria withdraws petition due to issues in SHP

By DAPHNE WANI

AN election petition against Ialibu-Pangia MP and Prime Minster Peter O’Neill was withdrawn on Friday because of prevailing state of affairs in the electorate and Southern Highlands.

The election petition that was filed by Stanley Liria against O’Neill related to polling on a Sunday and allegations of bribery and undue influence which came before the Court of Disputed Returns.

Liria told the court in an affidavit he filed on Oct 16 that he had reconsidered his position in the petition because of the prevailing state of affairs in Ialibu-Pangia and the province.

“The recent escalation of violence in the Southern Highlands is tragic, unprecedented and I

believe it must come to an end,” Liria said.

“While my supporters have called on me to challenge the election result, I can no longer stand by while innocent people die, are seriously injured and live in fear in the electorate as well as SHP.

“Those affected by the election-related violence in Ialibu-Pangia as well as the province are living in fear of their lives and movement of my people are severely restricted. I see the continuation of the petition would prolong this and I do not wish it to be so.”

Justice Collin Makail allowed the withdrawal after hearing the application on Friday. Lawyers representing O’Neill consented to it.

The Supreme Court has also withdrawn the reference filed by Liria on the Sunday polling on Oct 11 on a similar application made before a Supreme Court judge.

