Listen to the little voice coming from your heart

EVERYTHING natural and artificial on the face of this globe that was formed and will be formed, will come and go in their timely seasons.

As PNG is going through its season of National General Election, media was filled with all those sweet talks.

But Papua New Guineans, never fall for those whom their sweet talks hadn’t matched their appearance, background and integrity.

These sort of people will never change PNG but are after that treasures throne at Waigani.

Candidates and incumbent MPs are running here and there running, after the favour of your mandating finger promising, vowing, and pledging anything that you may knew of or never know of.

Some had already lost what to say and going around the streets greeting the public.

What are these nonsense? Are they pillars of your party?

Listen to the little voice, that will come right from your heart, where God dwells and direct your paths, and so you will choose the one God has chosen.

Emmanuel Babong Soalili

Like this: Like Loading...